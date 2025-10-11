SAS Championship Tour Scores

Saturday At Prestonwood CC Cary, N.C. Purse: $2.1 million Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72 Second Round Alex Cejka 70-66—136 Bernhard Langer…

Saturday

At Prestonwood CC

Cary, N.C.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72

Second Round

Alex Cejka 70-66—136 Bernhard Langer 69-70—139 Charlie Wi 70-70—140 Steven Alker 69-72—141 Retief Goosen 71-70—141 Robert Karlsson 68-73—141 Ernie Els 72-70—142 Steve Flesch 71-71—142 Brendan Jones 71-71—142 Timothy O’Neal 72-70—142 Cameron Percy 73-69—142 Billy Andrade 69-74—143 Chad Campbell 68-75—143 Tom Pernice 74-69—143 Jarmo Sandelin 73-70—143 Kevin Sutherland 73-70—143 Ken Tanigawa 70-73—143 Bo Van Pelt 72-71—143 Michael Wright 72-71—143 Thomas Bjorn 74-70—144 Jason Caron 73-71—144 Matt Gogel 71-73—144 Padraig Harrington 68-76—144 Fredrik Jacobson 74-70—144 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-74—144 Heath Slocum 74-70—144 Paul Stankowski 74-70—144 Mark Walker 73-71—144 David Bransdon 75-70—145 Angel Cabrera 73-72—145 Greg Chalmers 74-71—145 Darren Clarke 76-69—145 Tommy Gainey 72-73—145 Mathew Goggin 75-70—145 Ricardo Gonzalez 75-70—145 Tim Petrovic 75-70—145 Felipe Aguilar 76-70—146 Steve Allan 74-72—146 Stephen Ames 74-72—146 Joe Durant 75-71—146 Colin Montgomerie 75-71—146 Brett Quigley 73-73—146 Boo Weekley 76-70—146 Stuart Appleby 74-73—147 David Duval 76-71—147 Jerry Kelly 71-76—147 John Senden 72-75—147 Y.E. Yang 75-72—147 Stewart Cink 68-80—148 Thongchai Jaidee 74-74—148 Soren Kjeldsen 75-73—148 Jeff Maggert 73-75—148 Dicky Pride 75-73—148 Mark Wilson 75-73—148 Shane Bertsch 71-78—149 K.J. Choi 73-76—149 David Toms 76-73—149 Chris DiMarco 78-72—150 Scott Dunlap 77-73—150 Rod Pampling 77-73—150 Tag Ridings 72-78—150 Mario Tiziani 73-77—150 Doug Barron 74-77—151 Glen Day 72-79—151 Brian Gay 78-73—151 Jason Bohn 76-76—152 Paul Goydos 77-75—152 Davis Love III 78-74—152 Kirk Triplett 80-72—152 Duffy Waldorf 79-73—152 Ken Duke 77-76—153 Brandt Jobe 78-75—153 Rocco Mediate 77-76—153 Eric Axley 82-72—154 Scott McCarron 74-80—154 Neal Lancaster 78-78—156 Hiroyuki Fujita 77-80—157 Mike Weir 71-WD

