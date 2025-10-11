SAS Championship Tour Scores

Saturday
At Prestonwood CC
Cary, N.C.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72
Second Round
|Alex Cejka
|70-66—136
|Bernhard Langer
|69-70—139
|Charlie Wi
|70-70—140
|Steven Alker
|69-72—141
|Retief Goosen
|71-70—141
|Robert Karlsson
|68-73—141
|Ernie Els
|72-70—142
|Steve Flesch
|71-71—142
|Brendan Jones
|71-71—142
|Timothy O’Neal
|72-70—142
|Cameron Percy
|73-69—142
|Billy Andrade
|69-74—143
|Chad Campbell
|68-75—143
|Tom Pernice
|74-69—143
|Jarmo Sandelin
|73-70—143
|Kevin Sutherland
|73-70—143
|Ken Tanigawa
|70-73—143
|Bo Van Pelt
|72-71—143
|Michael Wright
|72-71—143
|Thomas Bjorn
|74-70—144
|Jason Caron
|73-71—144
|Matt Gogel
|71-73—144
|Padraig Harrington
|68-76—144
|Fredrik Jacobson
|74-70—144
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-74—144
|Heath Slocum
|74-70—144
|Paul Stankowski
|74-70—144
|Mark Walker
|73-71—144
|David Bransdon
|75-70—145
|Angel Cabrera
|73-72—145
|Greg Chalmers
|74-71—145
|Darren Clarke
|76-69—145
|Tommy Gainey
|72-73—145
|Mathew Goggin
|75-70—145
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|75-70—145
|Tim Petrovic
|75-70—145
|Felipe Aguilar
|76-70—146
|Steve Allan
|74-72—146
|Stephen Ames
|74-72—146
|Joe Durant
|75-71—146
|Colin Montgomerie
|75-71—146
|Brett Quigley
|73-73—146
|Boo Weekley
|76-70—146
|Stuart Appleby
|74-73—147
|David Duval
|76-71—147
|Jerry Kelly
|71-76—147
|John Senden
|72-75—147
|Y.E. Yang
|75-72—147
|Stewart Cink
|68-80—148
|Thongchai Jaidee
|74-74—148
|Soren Kjeldsen
|75-73—148
|Jeff Maggert
|73-75—148
|Dicky Pride
|75-73—148
|Mark Wilson
|75-73—148
|Shane Bertsch
|71-78—149
|K.J. Choi
|73-76—149
|David Toms
|76-73—149
|Chris DiMarco
|78-72—150
|Scott Dunlap
|77-73—150
|Rod Pampling
|77-73—150
|Tag Ridings
|72-78—150
|Mario Tiziani
|73-77—150
|Doug Barron
|74-77—151
|Glen Day
|72-79—151
|Brian Gay
|78-73—151
|Jason Bohn
|76-76—152
|Paul Goydos
|77-75—152
|Davis Love III
|78-74—152
|Kirk Triplett
|80-72—152
|Duffy Waldorf
|79-73—152
|Ken Duke
|77-76—153
|Brandt Jobe
|78-75—153
|Rocco Mediate
|77-76—153
|Eric Axley
|82-72—154
|Scott McCarron
|74-80—154
|Neal Lancaster
|78-78—156
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|77-80—157
|Mike Weir
|71-WD
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.