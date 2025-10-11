Live Radio
SAS Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

October 11, 2025, 5:16 PM

Saturday

At Prestonwood CC

Cary, N.C.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 72

Second Round

Alex Cejka 70-66—136
Bernhard Langer 69-70—139
Charlie Wi 70-70—140
Steven Alker 69-72—141
Retief Goosen 71-70—141
Robert Karlsson 68-73—141
Ernie Els 72-70—142
Steve Flesch 71-71—142
Brendan Jones 71-71—142
Timothy O’Neal 72-70—142
Cameron Percy 73-69—142
Billy Andrade 69-74—143
Chad Campbell 68-75—143
Tom Pernice 74-69—143
Jarmo Sandelin 73-70—143
Kevin Sutherland 73-70—143
Ken Tanigawa 70-73—143
Bo Van Pelt 72-71—143
Michael Wright 72-71—143
Thomas Bjorn 74-70—144
Jason Caron 73-71—144
Matt Gogel 71-73—144
Padraig Harrington 68-76—144
Fredrik Jacobson 74-70—144
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-74—144
Heath Slocum 74-70—144
Paul Stankowski 74-70—144
Mark Walker 73-71—144
David Bransdon 75-70—145
Angel Cabrera 73-72—145
Greg Chalmers 74-71—145
Darren Clarke 76-69—145
Tommy Gainey 72-73—145
Mathew Goggin 75-70—145
Ricardo Gonzalez 75-70—145
Tim Petrovic 75-70—145
Felipe Aguilar 76-70—146
Steve Allan 74-72—146
Stephen Ames 74-72—146
Joe Durant 75-71—146
Colin Montgomerie 75-71—146
Brett Quigley 73-73—146
Boo Weekley 76-70—146
Stuart Appleby 74-73—147
David Duval 76-71—147
Jerry Kelly 71-76—147
John Senden 72-75—147
Y.E. Yang 75-72—147
Stewart Cink 68-80—148
Thongchai Jaidee 74-74—148
Soren Kjeldsen 75-73—148
Jeff Maggert 73-75—148
Dicky Pride 75-73—148
Mark Wilson 75-73—148
Shane Bertsch 71-78—149
K.J. Choi 73-76—149
David Toms 76-73—149
Chris DiMarco 78-72—150
Scott Dunlap 77-73—150
Rod Pampling 77-73—150
Tag Ridings 72-78—150
Mario Tiziani 73-77—150
Doug Barron 74-77—151
Glen Day 72-79—151
Brian Gay 78-73—151
Jason Bohn 76-76—152
Paul Goydos 77-75—152
Davis Love III 78-74—152
Kirk Triplett 80-72—152
Duffy Waldorf 79-73—152
Ken Duke 77-76—153
Brandt Jobe 78-75—153
Rocco Mediate 77-76—153
Eric Axley 82-72—154
Scott McCarron 74-80—154
Neal Lancaster 78-78—156
Hiroyuki Fujita 77-80—157
Mike Weir 71-WD

