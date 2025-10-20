San Jose takes losing streak into game against New York

San Jose Sharks (0-3-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

San Jose Sharks (0-3-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to break a five-game losing streak with a victory over the New York Islanders.

New York has a 1-2-0 record at home and a 2-3 record overall. The Islanders are 2-1-0 when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose has a 0-1-0 record in road games and a 0-3-2 record overall. The Sharks have gone 0-1-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

