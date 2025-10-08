San Jose Sharks to rotate five alternates instead of naming a captain

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks will go without a captain this season, opting instead for a…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks will go without a captain this season, opting instead for a rotation of five alternates.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky announced Wednesday that forward Tyler Toffoli will wear the “A” for all games, with Macklin Celebrini and Barclay Goodrow also doing it for home games, while Mario Ferraro and Alexander Wennberg will do it for road games.

“Each of the players that will serve as our leadership group for the 2025-26 season bring an important skillset and character to the room,” Warsofsky said. “These individuals embody what it means to be a Shark, and the identity we want to have as a team. As a coaching staff, we are excited to have each of these players in a leadership role and setting an example for the rest of the group.”

This will mark the first time since the 2014-15 season that the Sharks will have no designated captain for the season. Joe Pavelski was named captain the following season and Logan Couture succeeded him starting in 2019-20.

Couture was captain through last season even though he didn’t play. Couture announced in April that he would no longer be able to play because of a chronic injury to his groin and pelvic area.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.