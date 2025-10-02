San Jose Sharks aim for big leap with Celebrini and Smith leading the charge

San Jose Sharks Last season: 20-52-12, missed playoffs. COACH: Ryan Warsofsky (20-52-12 in one season). SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 vs.…

San Jose Sharks

Last season: 20-52-12, missed playoffs.

COACH: Ryan Warsofsky (20-52-12 in one season).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 vs. Vegas.

DEPARTURES: D Marc-Edouard Vlasic, D Henry Thrun, D Jan Rutta, G Alexandar Georgiev, G Georgi Romanov, F Nikolai Kovalenko.

ADDITIONS: F Michael Misa, D John Klingberg, D Dmitry Orlov, F Jeff Skinner, F Adam Gaudette, F Philipp Kurashev, D Nick Leddy, F Ryan Reeves, G Alex Nedeljkovic.

GOALIES: Yaroslav Askarov (4-6-2, 3.10, .896), Nedeljkovic (14-15-5, 3.12, .894 with Pittsburgh).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 500-1.

What to expect

After finishing with the worst record in the NHL the past two seasons, the Sharks are looking to make a big step even if they aren’t quite ready to compete for a playoff spot. Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are coming off promising rookie seasons and provide the major reason for optimism around a franchise that hasn’t made the postseason since 2019. San Jose can take a leap in the standings by holding onto leads. The Sharks lost 10 times in regulation last season after holding a lead in the third period — no other team in the league had more than four — and had five more losses in overtime or shootouts after leading in the third.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The Sharks will go as far as Celebrini and Smith will take them. Celebrini had 63 points in 70 games as a rookie and is one of the top young stars in the league. Smith had 10 goals and 13 assists in his final 26 games last season and is expected to play on the same line with Celebrini after moving full-time to wing this season. William Eklund is developing into a solid contributor and is a major part of the young core. Tyler Toffoli provides another goal-scoring option with at least 30 in three straight seasons.

The not-so-good: The defense still could be an issue even with the offseason additions of veterans like Klingberg, Orlov and Leddy. Mario Ferraro and Timothy Liljegren are back again and could form the top defensive pair but the Sharks lack a difference-maker on the blue line.

Players to watch

The Sharks’ success will depend heavily on the play of Celebrini and Smith but the two young stars will need help. San Jose is counting on Askarov to develop into a No. 1 goalie and Shakir Mukhamadullin to be a pillar on defense. Misa, the No. 2 overall pick in June, and defenseman Sam Dickinson have a shot to make the team as teenagers and will be a major part of the team’s future.

