San Jose aims to break home slide in game against New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (8-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-6-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the New Jersey Devils looking to stop their five-game home losing streak.

San Jose has gone 0-3-2 in home games and 2-6-2 overall. The Sharks have a 1-2-0 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

New Jersey has an 8-2 record overall and a 3-2-0 record in road games. The Devils have a +nine scoring differential, with 39 total goals scored and 30 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won 3-1 in the previous meeting. Dougie Hamilton led the Devils with two goals.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

