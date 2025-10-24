Samuelsson scores twice and Tuch adds short-handed goal in Sabres’ win over Maple Leafs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a five-game skid against the rival…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a five-game skid against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs with a 5-3 victory Friday night.

Alex Tuch’s short-handed breakaway goal with 3:01 left sealed the win, and came immediately after Buffalo goalie Alex Lyon stopped Matias Maccelli’s one-timer in front.

The teams meet again in Toronto on Saturday night.

Tuch, Tage Thompson and Jiri Kulich had a goal and assist each in an outing the Sabres never trailed. Lyon made 29 saves.

Buffalo has won four of five since an 0-3 start.

William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Dakota Joshua scored for Toronto, which dropped to 0-2-1 in its past three. Nylander, who has two goals and eight assists over a five-game point streak, did not return after leaving the ice with about five minutes left in regulation.

Anthony Stolarz finished with 25 saves.

DEVILS 3, SHARKS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored twice and New Jersey beat San Jose Sharks for their seventh straight win.

Connor Brown also scored and Nico Hischier had two assists for New Jersey, which hasn’t lost since a season-opening defeat at Carolina. Jake Allen stopped 16 shots to improve to 4-0-0.

William Eklund scored for San Jose, which was coming off a 6-5 overtime win at the New York Rangers that snapped a season-opening six-game losing streak (0-4-2). Yaroslav Askarov finished with 27 saves.

CAPITALS 5, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 899th career goal and added an assist, and Washington beat Columbus.

John Carlson and Connor McMichael also each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Sourdif and Tom Wilson also scored as Washington got its sixth win in seven games. Logan Thompson stopped 34 shots for his fifth straight win.

Denton Mateychuk scored and Jet Greaves finished with 25 saves for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game win streak.

JETS 5, FLAMES 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and assist, backup Eric Comrie made 30 saves and Winnipeg beat Calgary.

Jonathan Toews, Alex Iafallo, Vladislav Namestnikov and Kyle Connor also scored to help the Jets improve to 6-2-0. Josh Morrissey had three assists.

Blake Coleman, Mikael Backlund and Nazem Kadri scored Calgary, and Dustin Wolf stopped 27 shots. The Flames are winless in their last eight games and 1-7-1 overall.

Toews gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at 6:24 of the second when he deflected Morrissey’s pass past Wolf.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.