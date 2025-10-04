Sam Surridge scores on a header for his 23rd goal as Nashville plays Montreal to a 1-1 draw

MONTREAL (AP) — Sam Surridge scored on a header in the 81st minute for his 23rd goal this season as…

MONTREAL (AP) — Sam Surridge scored on a header in the 81st minute for his 23rd goal this season as Nashville played Montreal to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Nashville (16-11-6) is pushing for a top four finish in the Eastern Conference standings for a guaranteed homefield advantage during the first round best-of-three playoff series.

Montreal (6-17-10) dropped to 1-6-4 in 11 meetings with Nashville.

Dante Sealy, who has scored seven goals in his last nine MLS games, opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Olger Escobar drew a free kick and Sealy sent a strike into the top right corner — similar to his free kick goal against Charlotte last week.

Montreal thought it had doubled the lead midway through the first half, but the VAR deemed the Prince Owusu goal offside.

Surridge separated himself from Brendan Craig and converted the header from point-blank range. Surridge entered trailing Denis Bouanga’s 23 goals this season and Lionel Messi’s 24 for the Golden Boot award.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.