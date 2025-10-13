Saint-Gilloise hires David Hubert as coach after Pocognoli heads to Monaco

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian champion Union Saint-Gilloise named 37-year-old David Hubert as its new coach on Monday after Sébastien Pocognoli…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian champion Union Saint-Gilloise named 37-year-old David Hubert as its new coach on Monday after Sébastien Pocognoli left to join Monaco.

Saint-Gilloise said Hubert, who’s coached Anderlecht and Leuven, would take charge of training for the first time Monday afternoon.

His first game in charge is set to be Saturday against Charleroi before hosting Inter Milan in the Champions League next week.

Pocognoli, who led Saint-Gilloise to its first Belgian title in 90 years last season, was named Monaco’s new coach on Saturday to replace the fired Adi Hütter.

Hubert takes over with Saint-Gilloise top of the Belgian league, three points ahead Brugge. It’s 20th in the 36-team Champions League table after a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven and a 4-0 loss to Newcastle.

