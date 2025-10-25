Sabres visit the Maple Leafs after Samuelsson’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (4-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Buffalo Sabres (4-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -168, Sabres +141; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Mattias Samuelsson’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Sabres’ 5-3 win.

Toronto is 3-4-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are 1-1-1 in games decided by a single goal.

Buffalo is 4-4 overall with a 4-2-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres have committed 39 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Sabres won the previous meeting 5-3. Samuelsson scored two goals in the win.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

