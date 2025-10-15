Sabres take first lead of the season on a shot that rebounds in off glass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres took their first lead of the season on a shot that missed the…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres took their first lead of the season on a shot that missed the net — the first time by, at least.

On a first-period power play, Jack Quinn fired a one-timer from the slot that sailed just right and over the net, bounced off the glass and fluttered in off Ottawa goalie Leevi Merilainen’s back.

The Sabres went on to beat the Senators 8-4 on Wednesday night for their first victory of the season, with Quinn adding a second goal in the third period.

The Sabres broke through after being outscored 10-2 in losing three straight to open the season — falling 4-0 at home to the New York Rangers and 3-1 at Boston and at home against Colorado. They have never opened 0-4.

