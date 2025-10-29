Sabres look to stop road losing streak, face the Bruins

Buffalo Sabres (4-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (5-7, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Buffalo Sabres (4-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (5-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins looking to end a three-game road slide.

Boston is 5-7 overall with a 1-3-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins lead league play with 59 total penalties (averaging 4.9 per game).

Buffalo is 4-4-2 overall with a 4-2-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres rank eighth in NHL play serving 11.3 penalty minutes per game.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 3-1.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

