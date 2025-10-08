Sabres host the Rangers in Eastern Conference action

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -116, Sabres -104;…

New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -116, Sabres -104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers meet in Eastern Conference action.

Buffalo had a 36-39-7 record overall and a 23-15-3 record at home last season. The Sabres had an 18.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 43 goals on 229 chances.

New York went 39-36-7 overall and 20-17-4 on the road last season. The Rangers scored 255 total goals last season (37 power-play goals and 18 shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.