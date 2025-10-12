Sabres and Avalanche meet in non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (2-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-2, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Monday, 12:30…

Colorado Avalanche (2-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Colorado Avalanche in a non-conference matchup.

Buffalo had a 36-39-7 record overall and a 23-15-3 record in home games last season. The Sabres scored 265 total goals last season (3.2 per game on 27.8 shots per game).

Colorado had a 49-29-4 record overall and a 24-19-2 record in road games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 23.1 saves per game last season while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

