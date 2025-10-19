Rybakina storms back from set down to beat Alexandrova in Ningbo Open

NINGBO, China (AP) — Elena Rybakina stormed back from a set down to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in…

NINGBO, China (AP) — Elena Rybakina stormed back from a set down to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the Ningbo Open final on Sunday to win her 10th WTA title.

The third-seeded Rybakina started slowly, falling behind to her Russian opponent 4-1 in the opener. She bounced back in the second and went on to dominate her fourth-seeded opponent, winning nine straight games and hitting 11 aces.

“Thank you so much to my team for always pushing me to be better,” shed said. “Especially at the end of the season, it’s not easy, but without you I would not be here.”

It was Rybakina’s second title of the year.

The Kazakhstan player’s late-season surge is keeping her in contention for the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh in November.

It was a third straight loss in a WTA 500 final for Alexandrova.

“I would like to congratulate Ekaterina for a great week and a great season so far,” said Rybakina.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.