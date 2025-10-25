Rybakina pulls out of Pan Pacific Open citing back pain before semifinal match

TOKYO (AP) — Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday, citing a back problem a day…

TOKYO (AP) — Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Pan Pacific Open on Saturday, citing a back problem a day after her quarterfinal victory clinched the last remaining spot for the WTA Finals.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion was due to face Linda Noskova in the semifinals at the Tokyo tournament.

“I’m very sorry I can’t play today,” Rybakina said in a statement. ”I have been having problems with my back this week and can’t play 100%.”

Rybakina beat Victoria Mboko 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Friday to take the eighth spot for next month’s lucrative WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

At the WTA Finals, scheduled Nov. 1-8, Rybakina will join top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini.

Gauff is the defending champion in Riyadh. The American beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in last year’s final and received $4.8 million in prize money.

