Ryan O’Reilly’s power-play goal lifts the Predators to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored a power-play goal early in the third period, and the Nashville Predators opened the season Thursday night by beating the Blue Jackets 2-1 and extending their home winning streak over Columbus to 10 games.

The Predators ‘ streak on home ice against Columbus dates to March 30, 2019. They are 44-6-4 in Music City against the Blue Jackets. Overall, they have 71 wins over Columbus, which ranks second only to Nashville’s 72 wins against Chicago for the most by the franchise against any opponent.

Nashville also ensured a better start after last season’s five-game skid.

O’Reilly put the Predators ahead by flipping a backhander from the side of the net over Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves off assists from Filip Forsberg and captain Roman Josi.

Michael Bunting also scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 37 saves, including a flurry in the final minute with the Columbus net empty.

Dmitri Voronkov had the first goal of Columbus’ 25th NHL season, and Greaves made 29 saves.

Bunting put a slap shot over Greaves’ glove 6:45 into the first period. Voronkov, who had 23 goals last season, tied it with 3:59 left in the period with a tip-in.

Columbus thought it had a 2-1 lead when Mathieu Olivier tapped in a rebound from the edge of the crease with 17.1 seconds left in the second. Nashville immediately challenged for goaltender interference, and the goal was taken off the board after review.

The Predators went 0 for 3 on the power play through two periods, including 21 seconds of a 5-on-3 in the second. O’Reilly ended that drought for a unit that ranked 18th last season just 34 seconds after Columbus forward Zach Aston-Reese went to the box for tripping.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Visit Minnesota on Saturday.

Predators: Host Utah on Saturday night.

