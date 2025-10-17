Rodri is ‘not ready’ to make Man City return after latest injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri is expected to miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Everton because of…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Rodri is expected to miss Saturday’s Premier League match against Everton because of a hamstring injury.

The Spain international limped out of City’s 1-0 win against Brentford at the start of the month and had to pull out of his country’s World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria.

City manager Pep Guardiola said Rodri was “not ready” to return to action.

Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or last year, missed the majority of last season with ACL damage. He has made nine appearances for club and country this season, but only lasted 22 minutes before having to be substituted against Brentford.

He looked forlorn as he walked off the field.

He had already missed the start of this season after picking up another injury, reportedly to his groin, at the Club World Cup and has complained of knee pain in recent weeks.

