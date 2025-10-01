Rockies GM Bill Schmidt steps down after one of the worst seasons in MLB history

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies stressed bringing a “new voice” and a “new vision” into the front office. Someone…

Someone who hasn’t been around for three straight 100-loss seasons. Someone who hasn’t just gone through one of the worst seasons in baseball history.

The team announced Wednesday that it was parting ways with general manager Bill Schmidt and starting an immediate search for his replacement. The Rockies emphasized looking at external candidates to break out of a losing cycle that’s seen them miss the playoffs the last seven seasons.

“We are setting our sights on finding the right leader from outside our organization who can bring a fresh perspective to the Rockies and enhance our baseball operations with a new vision, innovation, and a focus on both short and long-term success,” Walker Monfort, the team’s executive vice president and son of owner Dick Monfort, said in a statement. “This change delivers an opportunity to shape the future of our club and move forward into a new era of Rockies baseball.”

The Rockies finished 43-119 this season, narrowly avoiding the distinction of being the worst team since baseball adopted a 162-game schedule in 1961. The mark still belongs to the 2024 Chicago White Sox (41-121).

Schmidt has been with the Rockies since Oct. 1, 1999, when he became the director of scouting. He steadily worked his way up the ranks until being hired as the fourth GM in team history in 2021.

He never had a winning season while in charge.

“After a number of conversations, we decided it is time for me to step aside and make way for a new voice to guide the club’s baseball operations,” Schmidt said in a statement. “Better seasons are ahead for the Rockies and our great fans, and I look forward to seeing it come to life in the years ahead.”

The first step for the new GM will deciding on a manager. Warren Schaeffer has been the interim skipper since stepping into the position when Bud Black was fired in May. He went 36-86 in a season that went sideways from the start.

The Rockies boast a young nucleus, but there are plenty of areas to shore up. They finished with a differential of minus-424, the worst since 1900, surpassing the minus-349 of the 1932 Boston Red Sox.

The starting rotation turned in a 6.65 ERA, the highest mark since it became an official stat in both leagues in 1913.

Over the last three seasons, the Rockies have lost 323 games, which is tied with Philadelphia (1940-42) for the fifth-most through a three-year span.

The Rockies wound up 50 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. What’s more, they were 37 games in back of the fourth-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the division.

“As with any transition, Bill’s departure allows our club to seek a new leader of our baseball department experienced in areas where we know we need to grow within the operation,” Dick Monfort said. “A new voice will benefit our organization as we work towards giving our fans the competitive team they deserve.”

