Riddell throws 4 TDs as Duquesne routs Saint Francis 52-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw four touchdown passes and Duquesne scored on its first five possessions in a 52-7…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw four touchdown passes and Duquesne scored on its first five possessions in a 52-7 rout of Saint Francis on Saturday.

Riddell hit Joey Isabella for a 57-yard score less than four minutes into the game and found Ryan Petras and Jermaine Johnson for first-quarter touchdowns as the Dukes (4-3, 2-0 Northeast Conference) jumped out to a 28-0 lead.

Matt Marcinko added a 32-yard field goal before Riddell connected with B.J. Alexander from seven yards to make it 38-0.

On the ensuing drive, Duquesne’s Tyson Meiguez scooped up a fumble and ran it in after Nick Whitfield Jr. lost the ball near the goal line, capping a 17-point second quarter and a 45-0 halftime cushion.

Backup quarterback Logan Kushner added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Alex Gochis late in the third quarter as Duquesne emptied its bench. Riddell finished 12 of 24 for 185 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, while Kushner was a perfect 4 of 4 for 43 yards and a score.

Isabella caught two passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, and the Dukes’ defense limited Saint Francis (0-6, 0-2) to 45 yards rushing and 120 passing. Jeff Hoenstine threw a 9-yard touchdown to Payton Wehner in the fourth for the Red Flash’s only points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.