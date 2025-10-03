Sawdust helps Djokovic beat Cilic at Shanghai Masters and Shelton loses

SHANGHAI (AP) — Novak Djokovic launched his bid for a record-extending fifth title at the Shanghai Masters by beating Marin…

SHANGHAI (AP) — Novak Djokovic launched his bid for a record-extending fifth title at the Shanghai Masters by beating Marin Cilic in straight sets on Friday in the Serbian’s first match since the U.S. Open.

The fourth-seeded Djokovic struggled to maintain a grip early in the second-round match and sprinkled sawdust on his hands to combat the humidity. He prevailed 7-6 (2), 6-4.

After breaking serve early in the second set, Djokovic fought off two break points in the final game before sealing victory with his 10th ace.

It was his first match since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open semifinals.

“I struggled to find my rhythm from the baseline,” Djokovic said. “I (lacked) some matches, my last one was at the U.S. Open, so I got a really tough opener against Marin, who when he is feeling the ball is so dangerous and can beat anybody.

“He didn’t give me time to breathe, so I dug myself out of trouble with good serving, which makes me happy.”

Djokovic next faces German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, who beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-1.

Sixth-seeded Ben Shelton, who hadn’t played since a left shoulder injury at the U.S. Open, was beaten by David Goffin 6-2, 6-4.

Goffin broke serve not long after play resumed after a short rain suspension.

Earlier in the week, Shelton said that despite the five-week layoff, he still hoped to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, beginning Nov. 9.

Shelton is sixth in the points race for Turin, with eight making the finals. But his loss on Friday will put a dent in those ambitions.

Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz edged past Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1).

The top-seeded players in Shanghai all received first-round byes.

Jannik Sinner, who won the China Open in Beijing on Wednesday, is scheduled to play on Saturday. Top-ranked Alcaraz, who beat Fritz in the Japan Open final, announced after his win in Tokyo that he would not play in Shanghai due to minor ailments.

