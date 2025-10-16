Reichel scores twice as the Blackhawks beat the Blues 8-3 while playing without Foligno

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lukas Reichel had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks pounded the St. Louis…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lukas Reichel had two goals and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks pounded the St. Louis Blues 8-3 on Wednesday night for their second straight win.

Connor Bedard had three assists for Chicago, which beat Utah 3-1 on Monday for its first victory of the season. Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist.

The Blackhawks played without captain Nick Foligno, who is taking a leave of absence because his 12-year-old daughter is having follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease.

Jake Neighbours, Dylan Holloway and Tyler Tucker scored for St. Louis, which had won two in a row.

Blue goaltender Joel Hofer allowed four goals on 14 shots before he was replaced by Jordan Binnington in the second period. Binnington made six saves before ceding the net back to Hofer for the third. Hofer finished with 15 saves.

The Blackhawks grabbed control with three unanswered goals in the second. Reichel made it 3-2 with his second of the night at 2:49. Frank Nazar scored at 4:32, and Jason Dickinson added his first of the season at 8:52.

It was Reichel’s first career multigoal game.

Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Greene scored for Chicago in the third period. Greene’s first career goal at 12:21 gave the Blackhawks their first eight-goal game since an 8-3 victory over Anaheim on March 8, 2022.

Blackhawks: Host Vancouver on Friday night.

Blues: Host Dallas on Saturday night.

