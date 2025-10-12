Red Wings take on the Maple Leafs after Raymond’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (1-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Monday, 2…

Detroit Red Wings (1-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto had a 52-26-4 record overall and went 24-12-3 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Maple Leafs had a 24.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 54 goals on 218 chances.

Detroit went 11-13-2 in Atlantic Division games and had a 39-35-8 record overall last season. The Red Wings scored 235 total goals last season (2.9 per game on 27.4 shots per game).

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.