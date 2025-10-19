Red Wings secure fifth-straight win with victory over Oilers and McDavid’s goal drought continues

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin and rookie Emmitt Finne each scored twice to help the surging Detroit Red Wings beat…

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin and rookie Emmitt Finne each scored twice to help the surging Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Sunday.

Detroit has won five straight since opening with a 5-1 loss to Montreal.

Edmonton has a losing record after dropping a third straight game as superstar Connor McDavid extended his career-long, season-opening, goal drought to six games.

Detroit’s John Gibson stopped 16 shots, including one that denied McDavid midway through the third period. On the same shift, Larkin poked the puck away from the three-time MVP to take away another potential scoring opportunity.

Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner had 21 saves.

Leon Draisaitl was all alone with a chance to pull the Oilers into a tie late in the game, but lost control of the puck.

Shortly thereafter, Finne scored an empty-net goal to seal it.

CANUCKS 4, CAPITALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Myers and Kiefer Sherwood scored 41 seconds apart in the first period, and Vancouver snapped Washington’s four-game winning streak.

Washington had allowed only eight goals in its first five games before the Canucks put three past Charlie Lindgren in the first period. The Capitals contested the second tally in which Myers flipped the puck into the net with Lindgren on his stomach following a lengthy goalmouth scramble. But a Washington challenge was unsuccessful, giving Vancouver a power play, and Sherwood converted a rebound to make it 3-0.

Elias Petterson and Teddy Blueger also scored for the Canucks. Down 4-0, the Caps got goals from Ryan Leonard, Jakob Chychrun and John Carlson to pull within one.

BLACKHAWKS 2, DUCKS 1, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Donato scored from the edge of the crease at 2:58 of overtime and Chicago beat Anaheim in Ducks coach Joel Quenneville’s first game at United Center since being banned in a sexual assault scandal.

Donato had his third goal in three games. Connor Bedard set up it from behind the net to cap a 3-on-1 rush. Frank Nazar also scored to help Chicago improve to 3-0-1 in its last four.

Spencer Knight made 38 saves and was beaten only on Mason McTavish’s power-play goal from a sharp angle with 35.8 seconds left in the third period.

McTavish scored on a rising shot from low in the right circle for his first goal of the season on Anaheim’s 36th shot and fifth manpower advantage. Wyatt Kaiser had been sent off for delay of game with 1:47 left after lifting the puck over the glass.

MAMMOTH 3, BRUINS 2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Utah beat Boston.

Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller also scored and Nick Schmaltz had two assists to help the Mammoth win their third straight — all at home — and fourth in five games overall. Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 shots to earn the win in his second career start for Utah.

David Pastrnak scored twice for Boston and Joonas Korpisaio had 24 saves. The Bruins finished 0-3 on their Western Conference road trip and lost their fourth straight overall. Boston has allowed 17 goals over the last four games.

Utah struck first with Cooley’s power-play goal at 4:20 of the first. Schmaltz — who had a hat trick on Friday night — deflected the puck off Cooley’s back, and it ricocheted into the net.

Pastrnak countered with his own power-play goal to level it with 5:22 left in the period. His wrist shot at the 5:46 of the second gave Boston a 2-1 lead.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.