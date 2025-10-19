Red Wings host the Oilers after overtime win

Edmonton Oilers (2-2-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-1, in the Atlantic Division)
Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -142, Red Wings +119; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Edmonton Oilers after the Red Wings took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime.
Detroit has a 4-1 record overall and a 3-1-0 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have a 3-1-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.
Edmonton is 2-2-1 overall and 1-2-0 in road games. The Oilers are 1-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.
Oilers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.