Red Wings host the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -130, Canadiens +109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams.

Detroit had a 39-35-8 record overall while going 11-13-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Red Wings scored 235 total goals last season, with 65 power-play goals and two shorthanded goals.

Montreal went 40-31-11 overall and 18-7-1 in division games a season ago. The Canadiens committed 322 total penalties last season, averaging 3.9 per game and serving 9.3 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

