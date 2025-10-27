Red Bulls’ Sandro Schwarz fired, replacement will be team’s 21st coach in 31 seasons

HARRISON, N,J. (AP) — Sandro Schwarz was fired Monday as coach of the New York Red Bulls after two seasons,…

HARRISON, N,J. (AP) — Sandro Schwarz was fired Monday as coach of the New York Red Bulls after two seasons, and his replacement will be the team’s 21st coach in 31 seasons.

New York missed the playoffs, finishing 10th in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 12 wins, 15 losses and seven ties. The team was seventh in 2024 and advanced to the MLS final, where it lost to the LA Galaxy.

The Red Bulls said Julian de Guzman will become Head of Sport next year and replace Jochen Schneider and that assistant coach Volkan Bulut will not return for 2026.

The Red Bulls, who began play in 1996 as the New York/New Jersey Metrostars, have never won the MLS championship. They also have been coached by Eddie Firmani (1996), Carlos Queiroz (1996), Carlos Alberto Parreira (1997), Alfonso Mondelo (1998), Bora Milutinovic (1998-99), Octavio Zambrano (2000-02), Bob Bradley (2003-05), Mo Johnston (2005-2006), Richie Williams (2006), Bruce Arena (2006-07), Juan Carlos Osorio (2008-09), Richie Williams (2009), Hans Backe (2010-12), Mike Petke (2013-15), Jesse Marsch (2015-18), Chris Armas (2018-20), Bradley Carnell (2020), Gerhard Struber (2020-22) and Troy Lesesne (2023).

