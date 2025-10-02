Rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks looking for growth from their young players

Chicago Blackhawks Last season: 25-46-11, missed playoffs. COACH: Jeff Blashill, hired on May 22 (204-261-72 over 7 years with Detroit).…

Chicago Blackhawks

Last season: 25-46-11, missed playoffs.

COACH: Jeff Blashill, hired on May 22 (204-261-72 over 7 years with Detroit).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 7 at Florida.

DEPARTURES: C Philipp Kurashev, C Joe Veleno, D T.J. Brodie.

ADDITIONS: Coach Jeff Blashill, F Andre Burakovsky, C Sam Lafferty, F Dominic Toninato.

GOALIES: Spencer Knight (17-16-3, 2.72 goals-against average, .901 save percentage), Arvid Soderblom (10-18-7, 3.18 GAA, .898 save percentage).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 500-1.

What to expect

The rebuilding Blackhawks are young and fast, but there assuredly will be more growing pains this season as the team’s prospects adjust to life in the NHL. Blashill takes over after spending the previous three seasons as an assistant to Jon Cooper with Tampa Bay. It’s his second stint as a head coach in the NHL, but more importantly for the Blackhawks, he has a player development background. He has coached in the AHL and USHL, along with the college ranks. The growth of Chicago’s young players is a priority in his first year in charge.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The hype surrounding Connor Bedard has dissipated a bit since he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, but it sure looks as if the 20-year-old center is taking steps toward becoming one of the league’s best players. He got off to a slow start last season, but he finished with 23 goals and 44 assists in 82 games. He worked on increasing his speed over the summer, and the Blackhawks are hoping it pays off in his third year in the league.

The not-so-good: The Blackhawks allowed 292 goals last year, the second-highest total in the NHL behind San Jose. A full season of Knight, who was acquired in a March 1 trade with Florida, should help. The Blackhawks need their young defensemen to grow up in a hurry to make life easier on their goaltending tandem of Knight and Soderblom.

Player to watch

Ryan Donato smashed his career highs with 31 goals and 31 assists in 80 games last season. The 29-year-old forward was rewarded with a $16 million, four-year contract in June. His shooting percentage was 17% last season, so he could be in line for a regression this year. But the Blackhawks are hoping he continues to provide offensive support for Bedard.

