Real Madrid’s Dean Huijsen out of Spain’s World Cup qualifiers with muscle injury

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has been dropped from Spain’s squad for World Cup qualifiers because of…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has been dropped from Spain’s squad for World Cup qualifiers because of a muscle injury.

He will be replaced by Athletic Bilbao player Aymeric Laporte, the Spanish soccer federation said Wednesday.

The federation said Huijsen reported to the squad on Monday feeling muscle discomfort and medical tests conducted on Wednesday showed he has a muscle injury.

Madrid said Huijsen has been diagnosed with an injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg.

He had played the full Spanish league match against Villarreal on Saturday, which Madrid won 3-1.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is already missing several players because of injuries, including midfielder Rodri and forward Lamine Yamal.

Spain hosts Georgia on Saturday and Bulgaria three days later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.