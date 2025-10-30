Real Madrid plays struggling Valencia in La Liga ahead of Liverpool trip

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid will look to take care of business against a struggling Valencia and maintain its…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid will look to take care of business against a struggling Valencia and maintain its La Liga lead this weekend before turning to its demanding match at Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso’s team visits Anfield in a clash of European title hopefuls next Tuesday in the Champions League.

Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 last weekend to end a run of four clasico victories for the Catalan club from last season. The victory allowed Madrid to open a five-point gap at the top of the league standings over second-placed Barcelona.

Key matches

Madrid is on a five-game winning streak that includes a 1-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé struck his 11th goal in the domestic league to help defeat Barcelona. The France striker is also joint top of the Champions League with Harry Kane on five goals each.

On Saturday, Madrid will host a Valencia that was jeered by home fans during a 2-0 loss against regional rival Villarreal in the last round. Valencia is winless in five games and has sunk into the relegation zone.

An injury-hit Barcelona will look to lick its wounds from its clasico defeat when it hosts Elche on Sunday.

Elche has been the surprise package in the first months. The small southern club was promoted at the end of last season and has so far defied expectations. Coach Eder Sarabia has his team in eighth place after just two losses through Round 10.

Third-placed Villarreal can provisionally move ahead of Barcelona on Saturday if it beats Rayo Vallecano.

Players to watch

All eyes in the Santiago Bernabeu will be on Vinícius Júnior and Alonso.

Vinícius was visibly upset when his coach substituted him with around 20 minutes left in the clasico. He went straight to the changing room before rejoining the bench minutes later.

The Brazil forward later apologized on social media saying that “sometimes my passion gets the better of me.”

Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti this summer, has given Vinícius less playing time than his predecessor.

Out of action

Midfield leader Pedri González has joined a long list of injured Barcelona players that already included Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, the team’s top scorers from last season’s championship side.

Pedri, who tore a muscle in his left thigh, played 72 of 73 games since coach Hansi Flick took over Barcelona last season. The Spain playmaker’s vision, control and passing skills are unmatched by his teammates.

Lewandowski and midfielder Dani Olmo rejoined team practice this week but as of Thursday they had not been cleared by team doctors to play.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi Páez and goalkeepers Joan García and Marc-André ter Stegen were also out injured.

Madrid right back Dani Carvajal has been ruled out for several weeks after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee this week. Fellow defender Antonio Rudiger remains sidelined.

Off the field

Flick will be back in Barcelona’s dugout for the Elche game. He was suspended for the Madrid match after being sent off for protesting in a 2-1 win over Girona two rounds ago.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.