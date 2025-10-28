Real Madrid defender Carvajal expected to miss a couple of months after knee op

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has undergone arthroscopic surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has undergone arthroscopic surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a couple of months.

Madrid said on Tuesday the surgery on his right knee was successful.

The club did not give an official timetable for Carvajal’s recovery but he was expected to be out for two to three months.

Carvajal replaced Federico Valverde in the 72nd minute of the 2-1 win against Barcelona in the La Liga clasico on Sunday. Carvajal played until the end but complained of knee pain afterward.

It was only the eighth appearance for the veteran right back this season. The 33-year-old Carvajal also missed playing time because of a muscle injury. He was out for about nine months after a knee injury in 2024.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had been nursing a hamstring injury, is set to return as a starter at right back.

Madrid’s next match is on Saturday at home against Valencia.

