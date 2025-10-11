Raymond’s 100th career goal lifts Red Wings past Maple Leafs, 6-3

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored twice, including the 100th goal of his career, and the Detroit Red Wings pulled…

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored twice, including the 100th goal of his career, and the Detroit Red Wings pulled away to a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Raymond’s milestone goal broke a 3-all tie at 6:45 of the third period. He scored on a slap shot off a pass from Patrick Kane during a power play.

Kane had a goal and two assists. Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson and Andrew Copp also scored, while Emmitt Finnie notched his first career point with an assist on Raymond’s first goal. Alex DeBrincat added three assists.

Cam Talbot made 20 saves and also had an assist on Edvinsson’s empty-netter.

Nicolas Roy, Calle Jarnkrok and Max Domi had Toronto’s goals. Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves.

Domi’s goal during a four-on-four tied the game at 3 early in the third period.

Edvinsson and Copp sealed the victory with empty-net goals.

The Red Wings scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. Kasper put the Red Wings on the board before Raymond tied it off a slot pass from Larkin. DeBrincat’s cross ice pass set up Kane’s go-ahead goal with 1:50 remaining in the period.

Stolarz made 13 saves in the first period while Toronto’s fourth line provided the offense. Jarnkrok scored at 2:27 into a wide-open net after Roy passed a rebound of a Chris Tanev shot. Roy made it 2-0 when he redirected Morgan Reilly’s shot from the point.

The teams face each other again, this time in Toronto, on Monday.

