Raptors hope adding healthy Brandon Ingram can fuel return to competitiveness in weak East

Toronto Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Last season: 30-52, missed playoffs.

COACH: Darko Rajakovic (3rd season, 55-109).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at Atlanta.

DEPARTURES: F Chris Boucher, president Masai Ujiri.

ADDITIONS: F Sandro Mamukelashvili, F Collin Murray-Boyles.

BetMGM championship odds: 100-1.

What to expect

With the Raptors happy to prioritize draft positioning over present-day competitiveness, forward Brandon Ingram didn’t play a single second after being acquired from New Orleans last February. Instead, Ingram was given time to heal his sprained left ankle as the Raptors lost 50-plus games for the second straight season. If Ingram is healthy and contributing this season, the 2020 All-Star could combine with Scottie Barnes to help Toronto push for the playoffs in a weak Eastern Conference.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: With Ingram, Barnes, center Jakob Poeltl, Canadian forward RJ Barrett and guard Immanuel Quickley, Toronto’s starting five is an enviable collection of talent. While the second unit has been thin in recent years, this Raptors team boasts arguably the best bench the team has had since its NBA championship in 2019. Expect newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili, rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, and guards Gradey Dick, Jamal Shead, Ochai Agbaji and Ja’Kobe Walter to deliver defensive energy, rebounding and maybe even some outside shooting.

The not-so-good: The Raptors are loaded with length but lack a reliable 3-point threat. Toronto ranked 29th in the NBA in made 3-pointers last season with 11.8 per game, a full six made 3s behind Boston. Despite their depth, health is also an issue. Quickley played only 33 games last season because of a variety of ailments, Ingram hasn’t played more than 64 games since his rookie season in 2016-17, and there’s no one on the roster who can replace Poeltl if he’s sidelined for a significant stretch.

Players to watch

Canadian star Barrett led the Raptors in scoring with 21.1 points per game last season but figures to see his role reduced by the addition of Ingram. Barrett opened preseason by saying he’s willing to be unselfish and embrace a different role. Even with the right attitude, it remains to be seen how well Rajakovic can make things work between Barrett, Barnes and Ingram.

