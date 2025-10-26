Rantanen gets tiebreaking goal in 3rd period as Stars rally from two goals down, beat Predators 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Dallas Stars rallied…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Sunday night.

Oskar Bäck and Wyatt Johnston also scored and Jason Robertson had two assists for Dallas, which won its second straight after losing four in a row (0-3-1). Casey DeSmith had 23 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault and Spencer Stastney scored for Nashville, which had won two in a row. Justus Annunen finished with 24 saves.

With a Stars power play winding down, Robertson passed it to Mavrik Bourque on the left side, and Bourque passed it across the front of the goal to Rantanen for the tap in with 9:16 remaining.

Marchessault got the Predators on the board first with a power-play goal at 8:02 of the first period as he put in his second try at the rebound of Ryan O’Reilly’s attempt in front.

Stastney made it 2-0 at 7:15 of the second, beating DeSmith from the left faceoff circle.

Bäck, making his season debut, pulled the Stars within one at 9:36 as he tipped Radek Faksa’s turnaround shot from the right point.

Johnston tied it with 3:31 remaining in the middle period, s coring on a backhander on a 2-on-1 rush with Robertson. It came after DeSmith made a stellar save at the other end.

Up next

Stars: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Predators: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.