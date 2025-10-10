Rangers face the Penguins in Metropolitan Division play

New York Rangers (1-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0, in the Metropolitan Division)
Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Rangers in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams.
Pittsburgh had a 34-36-12 record overall while going 9-13-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Penguins scored 242 total goals last season (57 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals).
New York had a 39-36-7 record overall and went 12-13-1 in Metropolitan Division play last season. Goalies for the Rangers averaged 26.7 saves per game last season while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.
Rangers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
