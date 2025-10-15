Rangers are the 1st team in NHL history to be shut out in first 3 home games of a season

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad was at a loss for words after he and the New York Rangers made…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad was at a loss for words after he and the New York Rangers made history Tuesday night by becoming the first team in NHL history to get shut out in each of its first three home games of the season.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” Zibanejad said after a 2-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. “I honestly don’t know.”

The Rangers’ 180-minute drought at Madison Square Garden is the second-longest to start a season at home, behind only the now-defunct Pittsburgh Pirates in 1928. They went the first 187:19 without a goal at Duquesne Gardens before Hib Milks scored in the third period of their home game.

The previous longest in modern era among teams that still exist was 155:17 by the Florida Panthers in 2001. The Pirates’ streak was longer because of overtime.

“This is a unique start to a season,” captain J.T. Miller said. “It sucks that we had a couple games where we feel like we’ve really thrown a lot at the other team and we’re not getting rewarded.”

Artemi Panarin had an early chance all alone in front against Edmonton that was stopped by Stuart Skinner. Will Cuylle also got the puck on net after an Oilers turnover only to be turned aside, and fourth-liners Adam Edstrom and Matt Rempe had quality opportunities on the edge of the crease.

“We can all go home and sleep well knowing we played another good home game,” Miller said. “We’re competitors. We want to win. We’d love to see the puck go in the net. Right now, it’s not.”

Sam Carrick, who arguably was one of New York’s best players, almost scored with 2:31 left, but Skinner flashed his glove to make the save.

None of those shots made it over the goal line, and a couple of other attempts rang off the crossbar and out.

“We have two crossbars that go crossbar or post that goes right by the goal line,” Zibanejad said. “I think we’re creating lots of chances. I think there’s enough high-danger chances that we’re creating, but we’re not scoring. Simple.”

The Rangers have failed to score score on their first 90 shots on goal at home, and fans booed at one point when they came up empty on consecutive power plays.

“You’re dying to give the fans a reason to cheer,” Carrick said. “They support us every night hugely here. Obviously they want to come and see goals. That’s the frustrating part.”

They’ll have to wait nearly a week for their next game on home ice. New York goes on the road for games at Toronto and Montreal before returning to host Minnesota on Monday night. Every player who spoke after the Oilers game had the same train of thought about not abandoning the structure that contributed to winning twice on the road and being competitive.

“It’s on us to make sure that the mindset stays the same in here and we don’t go off the grid to find something,” Miller said. “We need to stay the course. Over time, results will come.”

