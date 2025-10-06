Rangers and Penguins meet in 2025 season opener

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -207, Penguins +170; over/under…

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -207, Penguins +170; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers begin the season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

New York had a 39-36-7 record overall while going 12-13-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Rangers averaged 3.1 goals on 28.6 shots per game last season.

Pittsburgh went 34-36-12 overall and 9-13-4 in division games last season. The Penguins had a 25.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 57 goals on 221 chances.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.