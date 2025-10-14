Rahul scores an unbeaten 58 as India beats West Indies by 7 wickets to sweep test series

NEW DELHI (AP) — K.L. Rahul scored an unbeaten 58 to pace India to a seven-wicket win over West Indies…

NEW DELHI (AP) — K.L. Rahul scored an unbeaten 58 to pace India to a seven-wicket win over West Indies on Tuesday and complete a sweep of the two-test cricket series.

India resumed Day 5 on the overnight total of 63-1, needing just 58 further runs to clinch the second test after winning the first test at Ahmedabad by an innings and 40 runs.

Rahul’s half-century set up India’s win as it easily reached 124-3 in 35.2 overs. Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on six runs.

Sai Sudharsan (39) and Shubman Gill (13) were the only wickets to fall on the last day, both caught from the bowling of Roston Chase (2-36).

It was Gill’s first test series victory as India captain, a position he said he’s still getting used to.

The West Indies had been forced to follow on after being dismissed for 248 in reply to India’s first-innings total of 518-5 declared, a 270-run deficit.

Shai Hope struck his first test century in eight years and John Campbell posted 115, his first test century, to help West Indies reach 390 in the second and ensure India had to bat twice to win the match.

“Campbell and Hope played very well for us. They fought for us, we batted 100 overs after a long time – taking the game to the fifth day was a positive,” Chase, the West Indies skipper, said. “The guys we have here are the best players in the Caribbean. So we have to use this test as a stepping stone for the next series.”

It was only the fourth time since 1961 that India was forced to bat again in a test after enforcing the follow-on.

West Indies has not beaten India in their last 27 tests — home or away — dating to 2002.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, with 175, and Gill, with an unbeaten 129, guided India’s big first-innings total that set up the win.

Kuldeep Yadav picked eight wickets for 186 runs across the two innings, and was named player of the match.

“It was a totally different wicket to Ahmedabad. Bowling a lot of overs was challenging here – there wasn’t any drift and the wicket was too dry. So it was a very different challenge,” he said.

