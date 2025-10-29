PSG loses Doué and settles for 1-1 draw with Lorient, but Marseille can’t capitalize

PARIS (AP) — Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain dropped points with a 1-1 draw at lowly Lorient on Wednesday and…

PARIS (AP) — Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain dropped points with a 1-1 draw at lowly Lorient on Wednesday and picked up another injury as forward Désiré Doué went off in the second half.

PSG was not punished however, as Marseille conceded six minutes into stoppage time in a 2-2 home draw with Angers.

Victory would have moved Marseille into first place on goal difference. That looked likely after 18-year-old forward Robinio Vaz came on in the second half to score twice. But Angers defender Ousmane Camara punished Marseille for dropping deep in the closing stages.

The draw allowed Monaco to leapfrog Marseille and go up to second following a 5-3 win at Nantes.

Earlier, Doué clutched his right thigh before being removed on a stretcher in the 61st minute with his hands on his face.

“It was a bit of a strange injury, I don’t know yet what his condition is,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said. “I hope it is not a serious one, but we must wait and see.”

Doué missed several weeks earlier in the campaign with a calf strain while Ousmane Dembélé — his PSG and France teammate — was also sidelined several weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Ballon d’Or winner Dembélé returned to the starting lineup as left back Nuno Mendes gave defending champion PSG the lead in the 49th minute with a downward header from a Doué cross.

But Lorient hit back two minutes later through Igor Silva’s powerful shot.

“The players had almost nothing left in the tank at the end,” Lorient coach Olivier Pantaloni said.

Goal-packed night

Midfielder Aleksandr Golovin scored twice in Monaco’s victory, which also featured a goal from United States forward Folarin Balogun.

Bahereba Guirassy, a 19-year-old forward who is the younger brother of prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, grabbed two goals for Nantes.

Argentine striker Joaquín Panichelli continued his fine form with a goal as Strasbourg won 3-0 at home to Auxerre to move into fourth, after fifth-place Lyon’s defense collapsed in a 3-3 draw at Paris FC.

Pavel Sulc netted twice and France midfielder Corentin Tolisso also scored as Lyon moved 3-0 up with an hour played, only to concede three times in 20 minutes.

Hein sees red after scoring late

Lens lost 2-0 at rock-bottom Metz, which secured its first win of the season with two late goals from midfielder Gauthier Hein.

Hein was sent off after receiving a second yellow card when he celebrated his second goal by removing his jersey.

Also, Nice beat Lille 2-0; Le Havre beat Brest 1-0; and Toulouse drew 2-2 with visiting Rennes after trailing 2-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.