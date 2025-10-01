PSG and Barcelona to auction game jerseys to help foundation of Luis Enrique’s late daughter

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will auction the shirts worn by their players in Wednesday’s Champions League…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will auction the shirts worn by their players in Wednesday’s Champions League game to help the foundation of Luis Enrique’s late daughter.

Xana, the daughter of the PSG coach, died at age 9 in 2019 following a battle against a type of bone cancer.

PSG players wore the Xana Foundation logo on their jerseys, which will be auctioned with “the entirety of the proceeds” going to the foundation.

Barcelona said the proceeds of the auction of its shirts will go to the Blaugrana Wristbands program, which will then make a donation to Xana’s foundation.

The foundation led by Luis Enrique provides medical, social and emotional support to children with serious illnesses and their families.

Luis Enrique played for Barcelona and later coached the Catalan club.

