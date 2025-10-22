Predators bring losing streak into game against the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (4-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-3-2, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (4-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-3-2, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will try to break a four-game skid when they play the Vancouver Canucks.

Nashville has a 1-1-1 record at home and a 2-3-2 record overall. The Predators have a 1-0-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Vancouver has a 3-2-0 record on the road and a 4-3 record overall. The Canucks are 3-0-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

