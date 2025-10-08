Predators and Blue Jackets meet for 2025 season opener

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -129, Blue Jackets +107;…

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -129, Blue Jackets +107; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators begin the season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nashville had a 30-44-8 record overall and a 20-18-3 record at home last season. The Predators had a 21.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 50 goals on 229 chances.

Columbus had a 40-33-9 record overall and a 14-23-4 record in road games last season. The Blue Jackets had an even goal differential last season, scoring 267 goals while allowing 267.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

