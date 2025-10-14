Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sets goalscoring record in World Cup qualifiers

LISBON (AP) — Another goal, another record for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 40-year-old Ronaldo became the player with most goals in…

LISBON (AP) — Another goal, another record for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo became the player with most goals in World Cup qualifiers after scoring twice for Portugal in its 2-2 draw with Hungary on Tuesday.

His first goal — from close range in the 22nd minute — was Ronaldo’s 40th in a World Cup qualifying match, breaking a tie with former Guatemala player Carlos Ruiz.

The Al-Nassr striker then added a second in first-half stoppage time to extend his record to 41 goals in the 50 World Cup qualifiers he has played.

Ronaldo now has a record-extending 143 goals in men’s internationals.

He left the field in the 78th minute with the score at 2-1 and Hungary equalized in stoppage time through Dominik Szoboszlai, preventing Portugal from clinching a spot in the World Cup with two group games to spare.

Portugal still leads Group F by five points ahead of second-place Hungary.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.