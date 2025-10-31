Portland’s Thybulle sidelined after surgery on his left thumb

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Matisse Thybulle had surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Matisse Thybulle had surgery to repair a ligament in his left thumb and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, the team said Friday.

Thybulle was injured during Wednesday night’s game at Utah. He clutched his left hand after a fast break at the end of the first quarter and left the game at the start of the second.

The Trail Blazers said an MRI on Thursday revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb. The surgery was performed Thursday.

Thybulle, 28, was starting his seventh NBA season. He averaged five points and one rebound per game.

Thybulle missed the bulk of last season because of knee and ankle injuries, but was a defensive force for the final 15 games, with 33 steals and nine blocks.

The Trail Blazers played the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

