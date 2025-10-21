Portland opens season at home against Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -4.5; over/under is 221.5…

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -4.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers open the season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Portland went 36-46 overall and 19-33 in Western Conference action last season. The Trail Blazers averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 48.8 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 15.8 on fast breaks.

Minnesota finished 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Timberwolves averaged 114.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.3 last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Timberwolves: Leonard Miller: out (finger).

