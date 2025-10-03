Pinamonti pokes home penalty to earn win for spritely Sassuolo in Serie A

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Andrea Pinamonti scored a second-half winner for Sassuolo to leave Verona still seeking a first win…

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Andrea Pinamonti scored a second-half winner for Sassuolo to leave Verona still seeking a first win in Serie A on Friday.

The well-travelled center forward saw his 71st minute spot kick saved by Lorenzo Montipò but he stabbed home the rebound to lift the newly promoted side into eighth place.

It was a rare away win for a club that lost 12 of its previous 15 top-flight away matches and an even rarer clean sheet.

The 1-0 win was its first clean sheet in 28 away matches in Serie A.

Verona has scored a league-low two goals in six games and sits fourth from bottom in the 20-team league.

