Live Radio
Home » Sports » Photos of Japan's fans…

Photos of Japan’s fans at the men’s U20 FIFA World Cup in Chile

The Associated Press

October 9, 2025, 7:57 PM

With drums, banners, flags and signs, the Japanese fans stole the show at the men’s Under-20 World Cup, with their heartfelt support. Their team advanced to the round of 16 following a perfect group-stage campaign but exited the tournament with a 1-0 loss to France on Wednesday.

This gallery was curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up