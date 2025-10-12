Philp, Mangiapane score in 2nd period as Oilers beat Canucks 3-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Noah Philp and Andrew Mangiapane scored in the second period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Noah Philp and Andrew Mangiapane scored in the second period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday night.

Leon Draisaitl also scored, converting a long backhanded shot into an empty net for a short-handed goal with 1:13 remaining. Calvin Pickard had 14 saves to help the Oilers get their first win of the season.

Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks. and Thatcher Demko stopped 34 shots in the loss.

The Oilers got on the scoreboard with 7:39 left in the middle period as Kasperi Kapanen fed the puck ahead to Philp and he beat Demko with a snapshot for his first NHL goal. It was the 17th career NHL game for the 27-year-old.

Playing in his 500th NHL game, Mangiapane made it 2-0 with 51 seconds remaining in the second period after picking off an errant pass from Filip Chytil while the teams were playing 4-on-4. He scored his second goal in two games with Edmonton.

Boeser got the Canucks on the board 47 seconds into the third, but they couldn’t beat Pickard again.

Quinn Hughes picked up an assist on Boeser’s goal to give him 410 career points and pass Alex Edler for most points by a defenseman in Canucks history. Hughes achieved the feat in 435 games, fewer than half of Edler’s 925 games with Vancouver.

Up next

Canucks: Host St. Louis on Monday.

Oilers: Visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.