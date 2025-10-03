Phillies selling 9 bite-sized hot dogs and 9 tiny beers to help fans complete 9-9-9 challenge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies want to fuel their fans on a postseason run with a bit of gluttony…

The Phillies are selling nine bite-sized hot dogs paired with nine tiny beers — each not much more than a shot glass’ worth — in a one-stop box complete with a scorecard to keep track of the total.

The 9-9-9 challenge has gone viral as baseball fans try to drink nine regular beers and eat nine standard hot dogs during a game. The Phillies are offering the beer-and-dog combo in one package for $54.99 in section 128, starting with Saturday’s Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park.

“9-9-9 is a regular season, middle of the summer challenge with your crew. October baseball is lock-in time,” retired NFL star JJ Watt wrote on social media.

Watt completed the full-size challenge over 5 1/2 innings earlier this summer at a Milwaukee Brewers game.

The Phillies are also selling stuffed turkey eggrolls and s’mores espresso martinis on their postseason menu.

The team and vendor Aramark were already selling Bader Tots, named for outfielder Harrison Bader. At the baseball home of cheesesteaks and crab fries, the tots come like the heart of the Phillies’ order: loaded. They’re topped with American cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, cheddar Jack cheese, sour cream and scallions.

The Phillies ended their popular $1 hot dog nights ahead of the 2024 season and replaced them with a 2-for-1 promotion on select dates.

