Phillies’ Jesús Luzardo will start Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers

The Associated Press

October 4, 2025, 3:46 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jesús Luzardo will start for the Phillies on Monday in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson did not name a starter for Game 3 on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Ranger Suárez, who is widely expected to get that start, was available to pitch out of the bullpen Saturday in Game 1.

Luzardo went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA with a career-high 216 strikeouts in his first season with the NL East champion Phillies after he was acquired from the Miami Marlins in an offseason trade.

The Dodgers already had announced that two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell was expected to start Game 2, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the bump in Game 3.

Both teams used their aces in Game 1, with Shohei Ohtani up against Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez.

