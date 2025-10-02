Phillies and Dodgers meet to begin NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (96-66, first in the…

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (96-66, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (13-5, 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 212 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -129, Dodgers +109

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Philadelphia has a 55-26 record in home games and a 96-66 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 93-69 overall and 41-40 in road games. The Dodgers have gone 53-22 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 81 extra base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 56 home runs). Edmundo Sosa is 5 for 16 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ohtani has 25 doubles, nine triples and 55 home runs while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 11 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 8-2, .262 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: day-to-day (groin), Max Kepler: day-to-day (illness), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.